JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 795 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 78.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Up 7.0 %

AXP stock opened at $295.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.52 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. American Express has a twelve month low of $152.05 and a twelve month high of $296.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

