JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $26,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 254.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 416,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

