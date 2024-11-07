John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 1911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15,881.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,091 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,709,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,674,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 356,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.