JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $31,505,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

