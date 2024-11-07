Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KPTI

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 254,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,776. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.