Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 3,517,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,140. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.