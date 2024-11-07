Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 7210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.45.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
