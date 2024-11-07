Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion. Kenvue also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.
KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
