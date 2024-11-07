Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Keros Therapeutics Price Performance
Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 280,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics
In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keros Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.