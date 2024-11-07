Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 280,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,850. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.