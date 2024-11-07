Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,540. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $83.36 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

