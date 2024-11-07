Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 13,580 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1,232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 403,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 884,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 643,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 470,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,068. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $174.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

