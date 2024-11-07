Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $355,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,444. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.