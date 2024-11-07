Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIN. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQIN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

