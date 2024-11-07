Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 432,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 107,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,698,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,833 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $770,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $49.11. 3,001,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,703. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.