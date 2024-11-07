KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 5.8 %

LSCC opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.