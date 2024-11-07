Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. 39,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,707. The company has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.