Kinross Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$14.08. 364,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,050. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Insiders sold a total of 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

