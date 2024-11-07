Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,209 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

