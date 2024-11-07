Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 739123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3,751.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,366 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

