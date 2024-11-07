Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $44.23 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after purchasing an additional 809,352 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 147,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,733,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.54.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
