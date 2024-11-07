Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

KALV opened at $11.41 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,161,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 737,886 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

