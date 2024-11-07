Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Forecast for Hologic Q2 Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Hologic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

