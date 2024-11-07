Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

NYSE:IBP opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

