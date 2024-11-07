Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Newmark Group comprises 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $29,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Newmark Group by 251.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 506,510 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 2.01. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

