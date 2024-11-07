Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.09 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.13. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $199.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $626.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.