Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 6.5 %

HURN stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $120,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,564.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $783,392. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

