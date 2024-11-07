Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 575 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BKH opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

