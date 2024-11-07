Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 798 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in First American Financial by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

