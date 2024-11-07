Leon Trefler Sells 8,288 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total value of $673,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,172.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 104.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.