Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

