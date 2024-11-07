LGT Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,656 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 221,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

