LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

