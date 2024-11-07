LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $286.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.56 and a twelve month high of $286.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

