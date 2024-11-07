LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

SUI opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 437.21%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

