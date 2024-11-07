Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 9156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

