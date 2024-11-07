Loop Capital Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $207.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

