LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $83.36 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

