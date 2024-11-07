LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,607,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.