Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after buying an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.