Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,671,000.

SPEM opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

