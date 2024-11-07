Maia Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

