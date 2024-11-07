Maia Wealth LLC Sells 839 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% in the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $815.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

