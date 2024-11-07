Maia Wealth LLC Takes $231,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $308.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

