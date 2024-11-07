Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $333.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.36 and a 1-year high of $333.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

