Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $471,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,994 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,081.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $241.88 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average is $265.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

