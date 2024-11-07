Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NU by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in NU by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Trading Up 2.5 %

NU opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

