Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.
Manulife Financial Trading Up 5.0 %
TSE MFC opened at C$43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 36.68 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.90 and a 12 month high of C$43.77.
Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.82.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
