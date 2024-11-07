Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Head to Head Contrast

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -71.93% -71.21% -49.61% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $16.71 million 0.40 -$21.92 million ($3.93) -0.54 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.55 million 1.04 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Marin Software and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Marin Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

