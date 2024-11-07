Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3 %

MELI stock opened at $2,117.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,055.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,819.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.