Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,326 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

